Rockets fan allegedly bumps into Steph Curry’s pregnant wife’s baby bump after celebrating Game 5 victory

HOUSTON - It's not just a case of bad blood.....here's a case of a bad bump!

Yep, after the Houston Rockets' big win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, a Rockets fan allegedly bumped into the pregnant belly of Warriors star-- Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry.

And that was the Bump heard 'round the world-- since Ayesha's response on Twitter went viral!

She tweeted....."After this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote 'Doesn't losing feel like getting punched in the gut?'"

The trash talking fan responded on Twitter saying....."I never bumped you. I never touched you..." and shared a video of the confrontation.

"Ayesha, we gonna beat y'all at home. It's on! It's Houston time," the fan yells at her in the video. "Look, look at her, she's all bitter and sour!"

But Ayesha claims the video doesn't show the entire Bump that went down.

Later, another trash talker responded on Twitter telling her to "shut the F*** up" and....."Hope you, your baby and Steph get hit by a dump truck and Riley get aids."

Oh well....at least she didn't get bumped from her flight home.

For the Rockets' sake.....perhaps they'll bump the Warriors out of the playoffs and move on to the NBA Finals!