Trump says American prisoner in Venezuela has been released

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced Saturday morning that American prisoner Josh Holt has been released from prison in Venezuela.

“Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela,” Trump tweeted. “Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M. The great people of Utah will be very happy!” Holt is a native of Utah.

Holt and his wife, Thamy, have been held in a Venezuelan prison since 2016. Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah announced his office was able to help secure the Holt’s release.

“I’m pleased to announce that after two years of hard work, we’ve secured the release of Josh and Thamy Holt, who are now on their way home to the United States from Venezuela,” Hatch said in a tweet.

“Over the last two years I’ve worked with two Presidential administrations, countless diplomatic contacts, ambassadors from all over the world, a network of contacts in Venezuela, and President Maduro himself, and I could not be more honored to be able to reunite Josh with his sweet, long-suffering family in Riverton,” Hatch continued.

“I want to thank Chairman Bob Corker for his pivotal efforts, and that of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for their help in this effort. I want to particularly thank Caleb McCarry, whose expertise and effort in Venezuela on my behalf has been instrumental in bringing Josh home.