HOUSTON, TX- This weekend George R. Brown Convention Center was filled with people from all over who came to enjoy all the events Comicpalooza has to offer.

People were in cosplay, some as their favorite characters and others as characters they created themselves. The convention center had tons of talented artist and fun toys for not only collectors but kids as well.

This family friendly event was the place to be this weekend with celebrated guest and panels.