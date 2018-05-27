Former President George H.W. Bush taken to hospital in Maine

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Main Health Care on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. Bush needed to be hospitalized for a couple of weeks after laying his wife, Barbara, to rest late in April. He had been hospitalized for a blood infection at that time.

Spokesman for the former president says Bush will remain in the hospital for a couple of days, but he is “awake and alert and not in any discomfort.”

Bush was taken to Maine for the summer earlier this week.