Houston families get much needed help after Harvey

HOUSTON --- Hurricane Harvey ravaged Houston in 2017. A year later, many families are still picking up the pieces.

Ashley Furniture delivered new furniture to a north Houston family who saw their home flooded by the storm. The Dominguez family recently had their home remodeled along with 176 other Houston for Humanity homes.

The furniture giant made 300 deliveries to homes that were impacted by Harvey. The family had been displaced since the storm and can finally get back on track.

Ashley has donated more than $1 million in furniture to storm victims.