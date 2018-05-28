Houston marks Memorial Day with patriotic remembrances held all over town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - It was a day to remember the heroes.

"Let us remember, and let us be ever grateful," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

All over the Bayou City, Houstonians marked Memorial Day with plenty of patriotism and respect for the fallen servicemen and women of our military.

"It gives me a chance to memorialize my brothers and sisters that gave all for our country," retired Naval serviceman Randal Bowlin shared.

At Houston National Cemetery, Turner paid his respects to the fallen with a special message.

"As men and women of our country put themselves in harms way every day, at home and in distant lands, we are reminded of the debt owed to those who have sacrificed so much for our way of life and our freedoms," he said.

The band played on at Sugar Land Memorial Park with the Patriot Brass Ensemble honoring the brave souls who sacrificed for us all.

"The City of Sugar Land is proud to show respect and admiration to the soldiers in all the different branches of the military," retired Brigadier General Dr. David Van Kleek announced.

"Our lives are safe and peaceful because of those heroes in those flag-covered coffins," Rep. Pete Olson reminded the crowd in Sugar Land.

"It's important for us to have opportunities for us to gather as a community and share with our families," Sugar Land City Council Member at Large Jennifer Lane expressed. "And share stories with each other, to pray together-- and it's the strength of our community."

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee celebrated Memorial Day in her district in the historic Heights as well.

"Abraham Lincoln called the last full measure of devotion is that of those who will lay down their life," the congresswoman pointed out.

As everyone unofficially kicked off their summer, Monday was a time to give thanks for the many freedoms all Americans enjoy......and remember those who paid the ultimate price to let freedom ring.