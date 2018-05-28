× HPD: Man shot several times during fight in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A man was shot several times during a group fight in southwest Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

The altercation happened around 9 p.m. at Sandpiper Apartments on Sandpiper Drive.

According to police, two groups of men got into an altercation in the apartment complex’s courtyard — which led to both parties pulling out their weapons.

Both groups fired multiple rounds at each other, police said. A man was shot several times.

The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said. HPD will further investigate the cause of the shooting.