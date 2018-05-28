Santa Fe High School students prepare to return to class after deadly mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas - On this Memorial Day, we not only pay homage to those who lost their lives fighting for the very freedom we hold dear, we also pause and reflect on the students and educators who lost their lives in Santa Fe.

Many stopped by the makeshift memorial to pay their respects before students fill the halls again on Tuesday morning.

The message is clear -- #SantaFeStrong -- a phrase echoed on just about every street corner and on trees with green and gold bows. The words printed on so many shirts.

In case you're still looking for one, Patriot T's in Santa Fe is allowing preorders online. As they are spending this time to get them to students before the bell rings Tuesday. And Street Graphics in League City still has some on the shelves.

It's a difficult time for all of us, just stay “Santa Fe Strong” and we will get through it together.