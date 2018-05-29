Closing Comments: Adult supervision required — most children’s drowning deaths are preventable!

HOUSTON -- Already this year, 28 kids have drowned in Texas, and over the Memorial Day weekend, three more local children were added to the list. Many of those deaths were preventable with proper adult supervision. Grego helps authorities spread a powerful message about keeping a close eye on kids playing in or near pools this summer.
