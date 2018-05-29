× HFD employee charged with child indecency; victim says he used ‘Snow White’ fairy tale to molest her

HOUSTON— A former Houston Fire Department employee has been arrested and charged with one count of indecency with a child, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the victim is a juvenile female who was repeatedly victimized by a family member, identified as Eric Rivera, 40.

During the investigation, the girl, who is now a teenager, told investigators that the first assault happened when she was around five or six years of age while watching the movie “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” The girl said Rivera made her act out scenes and kissed her.

The victim recently revealed the assaults to her mother, who contacted authorities.

The victim told her mom that the last incident occurred in December of 2015 when she was at Rivera’s home. The girl told investigators that the inappropriate touching has continued on and off for 10 years and has caused her to fall into a deep depression. The victim said she has even contemplated suicide.

When asked why she did not come forward sooner, she told investigators that she didn’t want the same thing to happen to her little sister.

The Houston Fire Department released a statement that read, in part:

“Employee Eric Rivera has been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation following an arrest by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.”