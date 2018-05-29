HOUSTON -- Temperatures will continue to rise over the next couple of days and overnights will also be very warm and muggy. Meteorologist Jason Disharoon gives us the forecast.
Houston forecast: Stay hydrated, temperatures continue to rise
-
Tuesday weather: High pressure takes over, heat is on the rise
-
WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued for southeast Texas, rising water expected throughout Friday
-
Tuesday storms: Severe weather alert issued for Houston, southeast Texas
-
Texans brace for heavy rainfall and potential cold front
-
More than 4,000 eggs and embryos lost in Cleveland fertility clinic tank failure
-
-
Baytown PD: Father leaves 18-month-old alone in hot car with temps climbing above 100 degrees
-
Europe’s icy blast claims more lives
-
Memorial Day tropical weather system to hit ahead of hurricane season
-
The 2018 hurricane season could be as busy as the 2017 season
-
Global warming puts nearly half of species in key places at risk: report
-
-
DPS warns of dangers of leaving children in vehicles
-
DPS warns of dangers of leaving children in vehicles, app helps prevent hot car deaths
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose