Houston Rockets lose to Warriors in Game 7 of playoffs, setting new record for missed 3-pointers

HOUSTON— It was a fun season, but too bad it's over for the Rockets after a disappointing loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

The Rockets took the lead in Game 7, with the Warriors trailing 54- 43 at halftime, but not even James Harden's 32 points, six assists and four steals could pull the Rockets through in the second half.

"We missed shots defensively. I thought we played well, but we just didn't make shots," said Rockets Guard Trevor Ariza. "It hurts bad but we fought hard."

The Warriors, who are known for being a third-quarter team, took advantage of the Rockets, who missed 27 straight 3-point attempts in the 2nd half—a new playoff record for the team.

And I don't wanna hear nothing about no CP3 from Rockets fans. Houston is a fraud. CP3 has nothing to do with missing 27 straight threes. If they made a third of those threes, they win easily. They were never winning this series. #embarrassing — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) May 29, 2018

But Harden's shooting game was only part of the problem in Game 7. Rockets Point Guard Chris Paul was injured during the fourth quarter of Game 5, which the team feels played a huge part in losing the following two games.

"It's definitely tough because when everyone counted us out before the season started, we knew we had a chip on our shoulders," said Rockets Guard Eric Gordon. "It's tough. We're going into a game where we had to have so small a margin of error, we had too many mistakes."

"It would have been a different game with Chris," Rockets Center Clint Capela added.

"I couldn't be prouder to be associated with them and have the privilege to coach them." Hear from Coach D'Antoni after Game 7. pic.twitter.com/eDeghn52HD — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 29, 2018

The city of Houston has taken the 101- 92 playoff loss against the Warriors very hard, but Rockets Guard Gerald Green says he wants the community to cheer up because something special is coming.

"I feel like I let everyone down, but we are on the right path," said Green. "I know something special will happen for the Rockets in the future."

So close and yet so far away. Proud of the Houston Rockets and so very proud of Houston fans. This was a terrific season and we shall return but allow me to say tonight-it does hurt. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 29, 2018

Very proud of the @HoustonRockets great season.Let's build on it and come back stronger next year.#RunaAsOne — mario elie (@marioelie1) May 29, 2018