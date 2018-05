× Man found on sidewalk fatally shot in north Houston

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man in north Houston.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday on Airline at East 33rd Street.

Witnesses told police that they heard a disturbance and then gunshots. Police arrived to find a man dead on the sidewalk.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction.