Police standoff ends after high speed chase in southeast Houston

HOUSTON— A man has been arrested following a high-speed chase and standoff with police Tuesday in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department tweeted to avoid Almeda Road at Old Spanish Trail around 9: 30 a.m.

They have not released the identity of the suspect at this time.

Suspect just taken into custody. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 29, 2018