2 Santa Fe High School shooting victims laid to rest Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE, Texas -- As Santa Fe High School students returned to school Tuesday, one of their classmates was being laid to rest.

Fourteen-year-old Kimberly Jessica Vaughn was in her art class when she was shot and killed on May 18. Vaughn was a senior Girl Scout and a member of the Harry Potter Fan Club. She loved going to the library and was known for her sense of humor and quick wit.

Her mother says she was just too awesome for all of us down here, so she had to go upstairs and be awesome up there. In the midst of their loss, her family is hoping to inspire people to spread love again, instead of hate.

Another victim, substitute teacher Glenda Ann Perkins, was also remembered at a visitation on Tuesday. Police believe she was among the first victims when the shooter entered the school and started firing. Her family wants her to be remembered for protecting the children she loved.