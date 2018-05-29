Week in Music with Scott Sparks: Poison and Cheap Trick, Buckethead, Paul Simon and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- You know we love to keep you up on the good stuff. Check out the Week in Music with Scott Sparks!

Buckethead will be playing at the House of Blues on May 29.

The Houston Symphony's production of "The Wizard of Oz" will be wowing audiences at the Woodlands Pavilion on May 31.

Wild Rivers will be performing at White Oak Music Hall on May 31.

Big Head Todd and The Monsters will be center stage at the House of Blues on June 1.

The legendary Paul Simon will be at the Toyota Center on June 2.

Poison and Cheap Trick will be rocking it out at the Woodlands Pavilion on June 3.

There are also plenty of new music releases to kick off your summer and some great milestone celebrity birthdays.

