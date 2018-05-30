Councilwoman helps Houston woman after resident’s house becomes infested with massive beehive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Just when you thought you heard all the buzz surrounding Hurricane Harvey— you'd be surprised to learn about these evacuees!

"Hurricanes wipe out the land mass where the bees use to live. They live in trees, and when the flood waters rise, the bee has to evacuate...just like us," Walter Schumacher of American Honey Bee Protection Agency said.

Seventy-five-year-old Maude Mack tells us, bees have been a problem since she first moved into the home back in 1973. Mack had a few extractions throughout the years and what she thought would be her final one after Hurricane Ike. For nearly ten years, she was bee free, until Hurricane Harvey.

Concerned for the safe removal of bees, and for residents who can't afford it, Houston City Council's newest member Martha Castex-Tatum of District K, reached out to the American Honey Bee Protection Agency to rescue the bees.

Schumacher added, "We'll cut the entire hive out of the wall and put it in a bee box. We'll give them a chance to live and produce honey".