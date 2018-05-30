Female thief found hiding in the ceiling of a Cleveland bar after hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - LeBron James isn't the only big thing in Cleveland, these days. A local tavern is drawing huge crowds for its card lottery game, and the chance at a jackpot. The Queen of Hearts is also attracting some local lowlifes.

James Page owns the Grayton Road Tavern.

"We had a female come into the ladies room and somehow ended up climbing up into the ceiling," he explained.

Surveillance cameras captured the woman going into the bathroom to climb up into the ceiling. Her plan was allegedly to hide until after closing time.

"People just, I guess, assume that we have $5.5 million stashed in our walls here. That is clearly not the case," said Jennifer Natale, the general manager.

You can even see a tile drop from the ceiling as she crawled toward the kitchen. That drew attention and employees knew something was up -- or someone -- and called 911. She was eventually found hiding in a small space above the kitchen and taken into custody.

"Not sure why you would be up there," said Page. "It's about 120 degrees up there."

Page said the woman was hiding for about two hours.

According to police, the suspect will go to any lengths, or heights, to support a serious drug habit. They say she's got a history of hiding in bars and restaurants to steal money after hours.

Page says his tavern has security 24-7 and doesn't keep a lot of cash on site, especially during the Queen of Hearts game. But this woman, like most thieves, clearly isn't playing with a full deck.

