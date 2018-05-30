× H-E-B recalls select Creamy Creations sherbets, other ice cream brands after broken metal found in processing equipment

HOUSTON — H-E-B has voluntarily recalled several ice cream and sherbet brands after broken metal was found in the processing equipment during routine maintenance. Those products include several of the brand’s Creamy Creations sherbet flavors, Hill Country Fare and EconoMax ice cream, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

The products were distributed to several stores in Texas and Mexico, and were sold in all H-E-B stores as well as Mi Tienda, Central Market and Joe V’s Smart Shop locations.

The company said all products related to the recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B is working to have the products back on shelves as soon as possible.

UPC Number Product Size Best by date 4122092736 EconoMax Neopolitan 4 quarts 6/1/2019 through 6/23/2019 4122092733 EconoMax Neopolitan 56 ounces 6/24/2019 4122092734 EconoMax Vanilla 4 quarts 5/24/2019 through 6/17/19 4122092731 EconoMax Vanilla 56 ounces 5/26/2019 through 5/27/019 4122090944 Hill Country Fare Chocolate 4.5 quarts 6/24/2019 4122092215 Hill Country Fare Cookies and Cream 56 ounces 5/27/2019 through 5/28/2019 4122090946 Hill Country Fare Fudge Revel 4.5 quarts 6/7/2019 through 6/8/2019 4122090943 Hill Country Fare Neopolitan 4.5 quarts 6/3/2019 through 6/22/2019 4122092212 Hill Country Fare Neopolitan 56 ounces 6/25/2019 4122010102 Hill Country Fare Neopolitan (Mexico) 4.5 quarts 6/17/2019 through 6/18/2019 4122090947 Hill Country Fare Strawberry Revel 4.5 quarts 6/8/2019 through 6/9/2019 4122090942 Hill Country Fare Vanilla 4.5 quarts 6/6/2019 through 6/7/2019 4122083898 HEB CC Fruit Punch Sherbet Quart 12/22/2018 4122034607 HEB CC Lime Sherbet Quart 11/19/2018 through 11/20/2018