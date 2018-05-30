HCSO: 18-Wheeler fire causes major traffic delays, shuts down US 290

HOUSTON— An 18-wheeler accident left commuters stuck in traffic for hours Wednesday morning after authorities shut down the US 290 ramp.

According to deputies, the accident occurred in the 26400 block of US 290 at Mueschke Road after an 18-wheeler tire blew out and caused the driver to strike a guardrail. When the truck came to a stop it caught fire.

The Houston Sherriff’s Office Night Command Unit along with the Houston Fire Department worked to divert traffic and clear the wreckage.