HPD: Alleged DUI driver with 2-year-old son in vehicle facing murder, assault charges

Court documents: Suspect convicted of illegal entry into U.S. twice in 2011

HOUSTON — A local driver is facing multiple offenses — including a felony murder charge — following a crash that killed one person and critically injured several others Sunday afternoon in the southwest Houston area.

The suspect — identified as 27-year-old Edy Lopez-Hernandez — tried to escape the deadly wreck on foot while carrying his 2-year-old son but was stopped a few blocks away by crash witnesses, according to the Houston Police Department.

Lopez-Hernandez was reportedly speeding in a gray Ford Mustang on Westpark Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the back of a white Nissan Altima carrying two teenage passengers. Investigators said a 17-year-old woman, who was sitting in the backseat of the Altima, died instantly.

Police said the Altima driver, 65, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. While the other teen — identified as a 13-year-old girl — was hospitalized with several broken bones. She is expected to survive her injuries, police said.

Investigators said Lopez-Hernandez grabbed his son and tried to make a run for it— but the suspect was stopped and told to go back to the scene near the intersection of Pagewood and Dunvale. He returned and was arrested by responding officers.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where test determined he was under the influence of drugs, police said. His son was hospitalized, treated and released to family members.

Lopez-Hernandez has been charged with two counts of intoxication assault, police said. His bond has been set at $5,000 for each count. He is also charged with failure to stop and render aid.

He was convicted of illegal entry into the United States in both January and April of 2011, according to court documents. The courts determined the suspect was a flight risk and has set a bond at $100,000, bringing his total bond to a minimum of $110,000.