Maggie’s Must-Haves: Products for the Boss Ladies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Listen up all you boss ladies, I have some Maggie's Must-Haves, just for you.

Ann Taylor

Look like a boss this spring and summer without even trying.

Tie Neck Ruffle Blouse

$49.99

It's feminine yet professional. And can be dressed up or down

The Ankle Pant

$89

This gives you that professional, custom-tailored feel.

Comes in variety of colors

Leannette Suede Leather Block Heel Sandals

$138

Give your boss lady look an instant style boost with these suede block heel sandals.

By Lilla

Nothing basic about this boss lady, even when it comes down to your hair tie. Forget about the ugly black elastic on your writs, By Lilla has created a line of hair ties that double as bracelets.

Komuso Design

It can be stressful being a boss lady, well let me introduce you to a necklace that reduces stress.

More than just a trendy statement necklace, bring your mind back to the present with Komuso Design! Controlling the state of our mind through breath, Komuso Design combines ancient wisdom and modern science to not only revolutionize jewelry, but to battle anxiety and improve on meditation.

How it works:

When your mind is busy, take a slow breath in through the nose.

Become aware of your thoughts.

For 10 seconds exhale through the Shift. Notice your thoughts slowing down.

Feel the tension release.

Bring the mind back to the present.

Notice your breath leading your thoughts, not your thoughts leading your breath.

Breathing cycle should be repeated 4 to 5 times. Sense how your mind is easing into a sublime state of stillness.

Repeat as needed.