POTUS tweets up a storm over Sessions, while also getting blow back for Jay-Z remarks at Nashville rally

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Talk about a Twitter storm!

President Trump started early on Wednesday, tweeting a quote from Republican Congressman Trey Gowdy about Trump's frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump quotes Gowdy saying, "If I were the president and I picked someone to be the country's chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, 'oh by the way I'm not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office,' I would be frustrated too."

He continued quoting Gowdy, "'Senator Sessions, why didn't you tell me before I picked you'......There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!'"

Then Trump added, "And I wish I did!"

POTUS was quoting Gowdy in response to the New York Times reporting Trump tried to get Sessions to reverse his recusal in the Russia investigation back in March of last year.

Now the Mueller probe is also reportedly interested in Trump's meeting with Sessions about it.

But the prez also drew ire from his Nashville rally Tuesday night since he attacked Jay-Z over the rapper's lyrics.

"And his language was so filthy that it made me like the most clean cut human being on Earth," Trump said in jest, recalling Hillary Clinton rallies during the 2016 Presidential Election when Jay-Z joined in.

POTUS got plenty of blow back on social media for those remarks.

So Trump might have 99 problems-- and his longtime attorney Michael Cohen just might be one.....since a retired judge appointed to sift through materials gathered from Cohen during FBI raids says she's turned over nearly 300,000 items to government prosecutors to review.

But now, Cohen might have a million more problems since the judge also says she plans to turn over one million items from three phones to Federal prosecutors on Wednesday.

Sounds like Cohen might be sweating all summer long.....and not just from the heat!