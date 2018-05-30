Rockets enter off-season looking to find formula to get to next level

Posted 5:22 PM, May 30, 2018, by

HOUSTON - Getting over the Rockets' loss to the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals is going to take some time for coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey. After finishing up exit interviews with the players, both talked about their pride in this year's team and their hopes for the future in the video above.