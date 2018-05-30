Harris County rolls out initial plans for flood bond issue this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County rolled out some plans for a flood bond issue to help fortify the county against the next big storm to come our way.

"On August 25th, the voters of Harris County will get to make one of the most important decisions, I think, in our history," Harris County Judge Ed Emmett announced.

But the bond does mean higher property taxes.

"The bonds will be backed by the property tax, but they're not all sold at one time. It's sold over a 15-year period," Judge Emmett explained. "That means most homeowners would see their overall tax bill increase by no more than about 1.4 percent over these bonds."

Voters will choose whether to spend about $2.5 billion, according to Judge Ed Emmett, on a county bond issue to help protect the community against future floods and storm damages.

In order to get the word out, Harris County Flood Control plans on holding public meetings during the summer up until August 1.

"A series of at least 23 engagement meetings— one in each of the county's watersheds," Emmett added.

The county plans to hold additional meetings with individual neighborhoods and other groups by special request as well.

"We've assembled what we feel is a fairly comprehensive and diverse list of projects, and these include everything from voluntary home buyouts to making critical repairs to infrastructure that was damaged from Hurricane Harvey," Harris County Flood Control District Executive Director Russ Poppe said.

Whatever the public decides, holding the vote on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey will certainly drive the point home!