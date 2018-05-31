× Anonymous tip leads to illegal gambling operation at restaurant in north Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— One man is in custody and another is on the run after Investigators with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office received reports of illegal gambling at the Cali Food store in north Houston.

According to police, a warrant was issued for the 700 block of Cali Drive, Wednesday where Investigators seized multiple illegal gaming devices and equipment in addition to $2,000.00 in illegal gambling proceeds.

A warrant for possession of a gambling device was issued for Imranali Rajabali, 38, and Lovish Krishan, 25,. Rajabali was arrested during the search of the property, Krishan is still on the run, police say.