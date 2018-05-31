WATCH LIVE: President Trump arrives at Ellington Field to meet with Santa Fe shooting victims

Anonymous tip leads to illegal gambling operation at restaurant in north Houston

Posted 10:39 AM, May 31, 2018, by , Updated at 10:43AM, May 31, 2018

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— One man is in custody and another is on the run after Investigators with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office received reports of illegal gambling at the Cali Food store in north Houston.

According to police, a warrant was issued for the 700 block of Cali Drive, Wednesday where Investigators seized multiple illegal gaming devices and equipment in addition to $2,000.00 in illegal gambling proceeds.

A warrant for possession of a gambling device was issued for Imranali Rajabali, 38, and Lovish Krishan, 25,. Rajabali was arrested during the search of the property, Krishan is still on the run, police say.

 

 