City of Alvin hosts prayer vigil for Santa Fe community

ALVIN, Texas — The city of Alvin, Brazoria County Conservation and Reclamation District 3 and Heights Baptist Church remembered the lives lost in the Santa Fe High School shooting during a vigil Wednesday night.

"We are all coming in agreement to pray for them pray for their peace to pray for the families through this tragedy to pray for everyone involved actual just praying that the community to show up and show their support to Santa Fe,” said Alvin resident Stephanie Puente.

“It's very encouraging to see folks be able to come out and support each other obviously Santa Fe is really close to us in location, but we share a lot of community,” added Lee Peoples.

We hope coming together brings comfort and encourages healing for those affected by this tragedy.