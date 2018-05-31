Closing Comments: Adrian Peterson visits NewsFix

HOUSTON — NewsFix got a quick visit from Texas native and NFL running back Adrian Peterson as he talked about his elite summer camp. Grego shares his experience with the star athlete, specifically how positive vibes and energy can push us all to be better.
