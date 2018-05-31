Home Depot, Rebuilding Together Houston team up to restore homes of local veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A Third Ward home needs plenty of repair work, but for one Vietnam veteran— it's a treasure being restored!

"This house carried quite of few memories," homeowner Johnnie Foster said.

Forty years worth of memories, and now, he's getting some special repairs from Rebuilding Together Houston and Home Depot. The two organizations have teamed up to transform 10 veteran family homes across northeast Houston.

"We have 30 volunteers here today, primarily focused on caulking, painting, some light woodwork repair, some landscaping, some cleanup," said Chris Burton, a longtime Home Depot employee and volunteer with the project.

Free repairs and volunteers giving their day off to serve those who served them first in combat, veterans like Foster.

"It's been an absolute pleasure spending the last three days with Mr. Foster, talking about he and his family, how much love and efforts he's put into his home over the last 40 years," Burton said.

Foster shared his home with his wife of 39 years until she passed away nearly three years ago.

"She would be ecstatic to see the rebirth of our baby," Foster said.

"This was our first home, and we were very excited to move into our first home. "

All week the volunteers will be transforming veteran houses.

"They're not necessarily in the same area, the major criteria for this project is you should be a veteran who needs our help," CEO of Rebuilding Together Houston Christine Holland said.