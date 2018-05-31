HPD: Man charged after four people, including suspect and innocent bystander, injured in north Houston gunfight

HOUSTON — A local man is facing criminal charges after an altercation turned into a gunfight Tuesday night outside a convenience store in the Northline area. The Houston Police Department confirmed at least four of the five people present were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, including the suspect and an innocent bystander.

Arturo Perez, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of shooting Carolina Torres-Perez, 33, and a 25-year-old man in the 6100 block of the Werner Street around 9:15 p.m.

Investigators said Perez and the 25-year-old were arguing in the parking lot when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Torres-Perez, as she sat inside her vehicle.

A third man, who was not harmed, returned gunfire and Perez was struck in the right leg and arm.

Torres-Perez and the 25-year-old were both shot and taken to the hospital when police arrived.

Investigators said a bystander, 28, was struck by a stray bullet. He was also taken to the hospital.

The suspect was also hospitalized.