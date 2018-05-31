Mayor Turner convenes his commission on gun violence for first meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Following the horrific school shooting in Parkland, Florida — and then the tragic drive by shooting death of little 8-year-old Tristan Hutchins — Mayor Sylvester Turner took action, assembling a commission on gun violence.

On Thursday, the commission came together, including some students from the March for Our Lives movement, whom the mayor credited with inspiring the creation of the panel.

"They were devastated following the Parkland high school shooting in Florida, and they wanted us to do more than just offer our prayers and condolences," Turner announced. "They demanded gun safety, safe schools, an end to school shootings, and quite frankly, I just don't think that's too much to ask."

Now in the wake of the Santa Fe school shooting, the commission's work is even more pertinent.

"And after the shooting I said that we need to consider ways of enhancing safety at our schools, and we need to make our schools as safe as our airports or government buildings," Turner added.

The mayor said he doesn't know the perfect solution to achieving that level of safety, though he suggested metal detectors would be a good start.

He also doesn't expect the commission to reinvent the wheel— just come up with practical solutions that will improve the status quo, and the mayor wants some immediate solutions before the school year starts and then other recommendations before the end of the year.

"I'm not asking you to filter anything based on any partisan divide or anything," the mayor insisted. "If it's a good idea, it's a good idea."

For the sake of all Houston area students, perhaps this commission will find a way to make a safe difference.