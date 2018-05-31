WATCH LIVE: 485 homeowners sue The Woodlands Land Development Company for severe flooding

HOUSTON— Hundreds of Woodlands-area homeowners blame faulty subdivision design for the severe flooding that they endured after the landfall of Hurricane Harvey last year, according to a new lawsuit filed in state district court in Houston.

According to the lawsuit filed on behalf of 485 homeowners, the defendants knew or should have known flooding had occurred at leave five times, including October 1994 flooding, in the Timarron Park area in the 40 years before Hurricane Harvey.

The homeowners are represented by Tommy Fibich of Fibich, Leebron, Copeland, & Briggs, of Houston; Muhammad S. Aziz of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto & Aziz, of Houston; Annie McAdams of Annie McAdams PC, of Houston; Larry G. Dunbar of Dunbar Harder PLLC, of Houston; and James E. Bradley of the Bradley Law Firm, of Houston.

“We allege the developer made errors by building all or some of the homes in Timarron at an elevation that was unreasonably low for the elevation of the land it was built on. It knew or should have known to build the houses at an elevation adequate to prevent or reduce the likelihood of flooding.”