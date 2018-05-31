President Trump leaves White House, to meet with the Santa Fe school shooting victims

HOUSTON— President Trump is traveling to Ellington Field Thursday where he’ll meet with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced.

Santa Fe High School students returned to school Tuesday for the first time since a gunman killed 10 people on the Texas campus 11 days ago.

Supporters including community members and alumni lined the streets to cheer on the students as they made their way to school. The onlookers waved signs declaring “We Love Santa Fe” and “Santa Fe Strong,” maintaining a presence for several hours in the midmorning heat.

“It just really hits close to home for us so we just wanted to come show them they’re in our thoughts and prayers and we’re still thinking of them,”Andi Lewis, a teacher from Pima, Texas said.

“It’s cool to be here and let these kids know we’re supporting them and they’re not alone,” student Kennedy Morgan said.

In anticipation of the students return, Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined state and local leaders Wednesday to unveil his School and Firearm Safety Action Plan. The governor’s plan contains 40 recommendations and includes proposals that call for increasing law enforcement presence at schools, strengthening existing campus security programs, enhancing firearm safety, providing mental health evaluations that identify students at risk of harming others, and much more.

The president will also make a quick stop in Houston for the National Republican Senatorial Committee Fundraiser.

“While in Houston, he will meet with families of the victims of the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School to personally offer his condolences and support,” said Sanders.

During the press briefing with Sanders, a student reporter asked Sanders what the White House is doing to help combat gun violence as it pertains to schools.

“At my school, we recently we had a lockdown drill. One thing that affects mine and other students’ mental health is worrying about the fact that we or our friends could get shot at school. Specifically, can you tell me what the administration has done and will do to prevent these senseless tragedies?”

Sanders, who became visibly choked up apologized to the student and reassured him that the White House is working hard to find a resolution.

“I think that as a kid and certainly as a parent, there is nothing that could be more terrifying for a kid to go to school and not feel safe, so I am sorry that you feel that way,” Sanders said. “This administration takes it seriously and the school safety commission that the president convened is meeting this week in an official meeting to discuss the best ways forward and how we can do every single thing within our power to protect kids in our schools and to make them feel safe and make their parents feel good about dropping them off,” she said.