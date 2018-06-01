5 lucky contestants chosen for hands-on astronaut training at Space Center Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Space Center Houston is hosting students from China who are interested in space exploration. Space Center Houston is working with NASA to give several students hands-on astronaut training, including a scuba diving activity that simulates a micro-gravity environment.

Tencent, one of China's largest technology producers, designed the contest using popular social media platform QQ to get young people excited about space exploration. The platform boosts more than 800 million users, five of whom were selected to come to the United States and take part in the training.

Space Center Houston wants get young people to excited and fascinated with with global space exploration.