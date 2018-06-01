At 97 years young, Lt. Tom Morgan still protecting, serving at Harris County Sheriff’s Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - He's still on patrol at the Houston Ship Channel, he trains new officers making their way through the ranks, and he's the oldest working lawman in the nation.

He’s also on duty at the Harris County Sheriff's Department. Lieutenant Thomas Morgan, 97, became a reserve deputy when he was at the very young age of 71, but don't let the title or age fool you -- if you break the law, you'll be answering to him.

Morgan served as a Marine during World War II, where he says he had many brushes with disaster -- like contracting many diseases off the coast of Japan and his ship being hit by a kamikaze.

Still, Deputy Morgan shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He still enjoys polka dancing with his girlfriend, Ann Bates, and plans to stay at his post until the Sheriff tells him otherwise.

Lt. Tom Morgan. A true inspiration to us all.