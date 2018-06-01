Flix Fix: Adrift, On Chesil Beach, How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — In the shadow of Star Wars, three new films open this week starting with Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin in need of rescue in Adrift. AP award winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews this true story of survival that’s from the director of action flicks Everest and 2 Guns.

Also in new release Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan is back on the big screen with On Chesil Beach, which is a devastating romance drama about a newlywed couple having trouble in the bedroom on their honeymoon.

Finally, in what’s sure to be the most bizarre and other worldly movie experience of 2018, Nicole Kidman stars in How to Talk to Girls at Parties, which follows a group of teens in 1977 punk rock England scene who meet a cannibalistic alien cult visiting earth. Those reviews on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.