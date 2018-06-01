Get in on the action this weekend as US Men’s Amputee Soccer team hosts tournament in The Woodlands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - The United States Men's National Amputee Soccer team is hosting a three day international friendly tournament in The Woodlands this weekend. England and Haiti join the Americans for the event at the Gosling Sports Fields.

The first match is Friday at 6 p.m. between the U.S. and Haiti. England and Haiti then play at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, England and the U.S. take the pitch at 10 a.m. The Americans play Haiti for a second time at 6 p.m. England and Haiti will conclude the day's matches at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, the U.S. takes on England in the final match of the tournament at 9 a.m.

The American team credits the Houston Dynamo and the Houston Dash development programs for helping with access to the fields. The U.S. team relies almost entirely on donations and self funding. If you'd like information on how to donate, visit ampsoccer.org.