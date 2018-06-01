HCCO: Alleged drug dealer caught with $11K cash, drug-infused candies, other narcotics during north Houston traffic stop

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — More than $11,400 in cash and about 380 grams of THC oil and wax — most of which was infused into candy — was seized Friday during a traffic stop in north Houston, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

Investigators said the driver was identified as Gilbert Farias, 23, who now faces two counts of first degree felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The alleged drug dealer was arrested after officers stopped his vehicle in the 17400 block of the North Freeway. Deputies also report finding over 60 grams of illegal mushrooms inside the suspect’s vehicle. Investigators believe the cash was profits made from selling illegal drugs.

Farias was booked into the Harris County Jail where his bond has yet to be set.

The constable’s office said the money will be used for purchasing safety equipment for its deputies.