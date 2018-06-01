Houston Happenings: Summer is finally here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The weekend is almost upon us! That means it's time to check out Houston Happenings.

Sound of Music Play

The new national touring production of The Sound of Music will be in Houston on Friday, June 1 through Sunday, June 3 at the Jones Hall for the Performing Arts on Louisiana Street. The play will start at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

School's Out Summer Bash At Kemah Boardwalk

Kemah Boardwalk is hosting a 3-day School's Out Summer Bash this weekend where kids can enjoy movie screenings, live music, magic shows and plenty of fun-filled activities.

For more information, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

Zumba in the Plaza

Zumba in the Plaza starts on Friday, June 1 and will be every Friday throughout the summer at the Sugar Land Town Square at 10 a.m.

The event will be free to the public.

For more information, click here.