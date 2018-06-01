HPD: Stalker breaks into woman’s home, gets naked and barricades himself inside bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A man is in custody after breaking into a woman's home and barricading himself inside her bathroom Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the 2100 block of Marnel at Vogue around 12:15 a.m.

According to police, the man arrived at the home and started banging on the door and yelling the woman's name before breaking a front window to gain entry. The children, who were home alone, escaped through a back bedroom window. The 14-year-old, who was in charge, called 9-1-1.

Police arrived and chased the man until he ran into the bathroom and barricaded the door. SWAT officers were eventually called and managed to break down the door.

The man, who had removed his clothes, tried to fight the SWAT officers but was tasered and arrested.

Further investigation revealed the man was stalking the woman and somehow found out where she lived.

He faces multiple charges.