Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOMBALL, Texas --- Hurricane Season starts on Friday, June 1. Are you prepared?

Generator Supercenter's Vice President Steve Cruise shared with Morning Dose. viewers the right way to pick out the best generator and safety tips when using them.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To learn more about Generator Supercenter, click here.