Newborn daughter of fallen soldier has photo shoot with father’s Army unit

PINEHURST, N.C. — The widow of a fallen soldier and their newborn daughter scheduled a special photo shoot with the men who her husband fought alongside with in Afghanistan.

Army Specialist Chris Harris was killed in Afghanistan in August 2017 when a suicide bomber attacked a NATO convoy. The 25-year-old soldier from North Carolina learned he would be a dad just days before his tragic death, CBS News reports.

His wife, Britt Harris, gave birth on March 17 and named her after Chris: Christian Michelle Harris. His unit gathered to celebrate the birth.

“Knowing that we could come home to a baby girl, that was awesome,” Sgt. Nathan Arthur Bagley told WTVD. “When everyone came home, that was the day she was born so that made it ten times better.”

“When she was born, it was like I was looking at my own son,” said Sue Kolean, Chris’ mother.

But in one stunning photo, the men from Chris’ unit formed a circle with their palms as Christian lay looking up at the camera. The photo has gone viral with thousands of shares.

In the photo, Christian is wearing a special onesie that appropriately says: “My daddy, my hero.”

The photo was captioned with the quote: “Sometimes all we need to soothe our soul and ease our burdens is the loving hand of a friend gently touching our heart and lifting us towards love.”