Sheila Jackson Lee, community leaders, advocates rally for immigrant families

HOUSTON -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee joined community leaders and advocates for children, families and immigrants to rally Friday in protest against the Trump Administration's practice of separating children from their parents at the border.

According to Lee, this practice has never been done by any other administration or president.

"We're here today to tell the administration to stop telling an untruth, to stop abusing the law and to cease and desist from separating legitimate mothers and fathers from their children when they cross the border," Lee told NewsFix. "That is not what the policy was, and I have written the U.S Department of Homeland Security to ask them to cease and desist."