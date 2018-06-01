More former Texans cheerleaders file lawsuit, claiming poor work conditions and sexual discrimination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUMBLE, Texas — The Houston Texans have been hit with another cheerleader lawsuit— this time by five former cheerleaders! Now Women's Right's attorney Gloria Allred is involved.

Allred held a press conference addressing the federal lawsuit that was filed Friday morning, alleging poor work conditions and sexual discrimination.

Four of the five former Texans cheerleaders spoke at a press conference, giving their experiences with the organization.

An initial suit was filed in May by three other cheerleaders, alleging the team was not paying minimum wage.

The Texans VP of Communications responded to both lawsuits with this statement:

"We are proud of the cheerleader program and have had hundreds of women participate and enjoy their experience while making a positive impact in the local community. We are constantly evaluating our procedures and will continue to make adjustments as needed to make the program enjoyable for everyone."

The allegations made against the Houston Texans follows several other lawsuits that cheerleaders have filed this year against the NFL across the U.S.