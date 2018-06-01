Trump floats Martha Stewart pardon and Rod Blagojevich commutation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — President Trump is in a pardoning mood!

POTUS announced on Twitter Thursday, he is pardoning conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza. D'Souza pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations in 2014.

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

On his flight to Houston, Trump told reporters "I called him last night, first time I’ve ever spoken to him, I said 'I’m pardoning you.' Nobody asked me to do it. I've always felt he was very fairly untreated."

Shortly after, Trump announced he is considering pardoning Martha Stewart for her securities fraud conviction and commuting the sentence of disgraced Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. He's currently serving 14 years in prison for abuse of power.

In the past, presidents have waited until the end of their term for controversial pardons, but as we've all seen, Trump is anything but a conventional president.