U-Pull-&-Pay celebrates grand opening in Houston

HOUSTON — U-Pull-&-Pay Houston is celebrating the grand opening of its newest retail self-service auto parts store at 9445 Tavenor Lane near the intersection of Clearwood Drive. The site spans 30 acres!

The Houston store has the capacity to stock over 2,200 used cars and trucks displayed on stands, arranged in rows and separated by manufacturer. Customers bring their own tools to remove high quality used parts, which are sold at a fraction of retail price.

UPAP's operations and website are designed around customers' needs. For each store, the UPAP website includes a complete price list, an inventory search, a parts interchange cross-referencing system, a notification feature to inform customers when their vehicles come into the store, and a form to sell cars or trucks to UPAP.

The Houston site brings the UPAP operations to a total of eleven self-serve used auto part locations across eight states: Albuquerque; Aurora, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Colorado Springs; Denver; Indianapolis; Orlando; Phoenix; Pittsburgh and West Palm Beach.

UPAP is wholly owned by The David J. Joseph Company, or DJJ, which is a subsidiary of Nucor Corporation. Founded in 1885, DJJ is one of the largest scrap brokers-processors in the United States, providing scrap brokerage, recycling and transportation services. Nucor and affiliates are manufacturers of steel products with operating facilities primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Nucor is the leading purchaser of ferrous scrap and the largest recycler in North America.