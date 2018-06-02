HPD: No major injuries after 8 car pileup on I-45 North
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating an accident on a north side freeway.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, HPD responded to an eight car pileup on the northbound lanes of I-45 north at the 610 North Loop.
When police arrived, they found eight damaged vehicles across the main lanes of the freeway.
It appears there was a chain reaction, causing a domino effect of one car to collide with another one.
Despite all lanes being shut down, there appears to be no major injuries, police said.