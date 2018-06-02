× HPD: Shooting in a southwest Houston apartment leaves one critically injured

HOUSTON — A suspect shot a man at a southwest Houston apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex near the intersection of Brooklet and South Drive.

According to police, when they arrived, they found a man with a gun shot wound.

The resident of the apartment stated that the man was banging on his door he then opened fire, shooting him.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.