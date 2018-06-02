× HPD: Wrong way driver leaves man in critical condition

HOUSTON — A man is in critical condition after being struck by an intoxicated driver on the Gulf Freeway early Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to a three car crash around 2:30 a.m. on the Pierce Elevated at the West Dallas exit.

According to police, a woman was driving in the wrong direction on the southbound lanes of I-45 when she slammed into a vehicle and clipped another.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, and admitted to police that she was intoxicated. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect will likely face charges of intoxication assault.