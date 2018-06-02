Stop the Violence Peace Walk organized by NFL star Adrian Peterson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - NFL Free Agent, Adrian Peterson along with community activist Deric Muhammad held a Stop the Violence Peace Walk to kick off a series of events included in their No More Bloodshed Movement, geared towards enriching the lives of Houston's youth.

This peace walk included not only people who want to see a change in senseless gun violence but people who have been personally effected by gun violence.

Peterson lost his brother to gun violence in 2007 in Southeast Houston. This event led him to hold this walk in the neighborhood his brother was killed in.

Leaders and members of the community walked down Cullen spreading the word of how to resolve conflict without violence.

This walk is only one act of the No More Bloodshed Movement, which is holding different events to provide resources for young people in Houston to succeed.

For more information on the events being held visit:

http://nomorebs.org/

https://www.adrianpetersoncamp.com/youth-exposurez